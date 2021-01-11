Deb Pettit, 57, of Gillette died Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, at Campbell County Health due to complications from surgery.
A celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Emerson in Gillette.
She was born Jan. 16, 1963, to Lloyd and Leta Viergutz.
She married Joe Pettit on May 21, 1998, and they had one son, Trevor.
She was a loving wife and mother who will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Pettit is survived by her husband, Joe; son, Trevor Pettit; mother, Leta; and three sisters, Daviett Gray, Pearl Daniolle and Jodie Titel.
Condolences may be expressed by attaching to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
