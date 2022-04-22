LuAnne Fowles, 68, of Moorcroft, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at home in her loving family's arms after a valiant fight with cancer.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel in Moorcroft. The viewing is from 8-9:30 a.m. Burial takes place at 2 p.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Mrs. Fowles was born July 21, 1953, to Dale and Luella Workman in Duchesne, Utah. She was the fourth of seven children and graduated from high school in 1971.
She met and married the love of her life, Steven Fowles, and had four beautiful children. They moved to Moorcroft in 1978, where she lived for the remainder of her life among friends and family.
When she had her first child, she dedicated her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother. She excelled at supporting her family and helping them through their lives' many ups and downs. She always had a warm and kind heart and was willing to help in any way she could. Her family meant the world to her, and she made sure they knew how much she loved them.
Mrs. Fowles was passionate about quilting, sewing and camping. She loved to travel with her honey and enjoyed bringing trinkets home from all their trips. She always had an open door to her home and was always willing to listen and feed anyone her children dragged home without warning.
She had a kind heart and was willing to share her wisdom with all who were lost and seeking guidance. Mrs. Fowles adored her grandkids and loved spending time with them.
She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved brother, Jeff Workman.
She is survived by her loving husband; children, Joe Fowles, Tara Ferrell, Katy Krause and Amanda Dobson; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family requests that all flowers and notes be sent to the Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St. Gillette, WY.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
