Glen Leroy Tholson of Casper died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Glen was born Dec. 21, 1932, in Gillette to Oscar and Bernice Tholson.
He was grandson to Marc and Sarah “Fanny” Potter, original pioneers and homesteaders of Campbell County. He grew up in Gillette on the family’s ranch, where they raised cattle and other livestock.
After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served as an Airman First Class from 1952-1956. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
After his service, he joined the Mountain Bell telephone company, where he worked as a technician for 38 years until retirement in 1993. While working at the telephone company he met and married the love of his life, Dinah Tholson.
Glen is survived by his two sons, Michael Tholson and Eric Tholson; grandchildren, Ashley Dorman, Brittney Pusch, Kristin Tholson and Ethan Tholson; and great-grandchildren, Brianna Bender, Riley LaRoche and Logan Clough.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Bernice Tholson; brother, Eldon Tholson; and wife, Dinah Tholson.
The family will have a military honored service at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m. Friday with a reception to follow at the Eagles Lodge in Casper.
Travel well, father. Travel well.
Services are entrusted to the care of Bustard & Jacoby, Funerals, Cremations, Monuments and Receptions, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY 82601.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
