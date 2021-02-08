Douglas "Doug" Gales, 59, of Gillette passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with COVID-19.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Family Life Church with Pastor Marty Crump officiating.
Doug was born Dec. 1, 1961, to Gene Gales and Pat (Mines) Allen in Mitchell, South Dakota.
His family moved to Gillette in 1975, and he called Gillette his home since.
Throughout his younger days, Doug was active in all kinds of sports, coaching Little League and anything kid-related.
He attended Central School, Twin Spruce Junior High and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1980.
In 1982, Doug met the love of his life and best friend, Theresa Roswold. They were married Dec. 29, 1987.
Over the years, their family grew with Adrian, Nicole and Shelby. His children meant everything to him, and he did not think life could get any better until he was promoted to grandpa.
Doug was a jack of all trades, gaining invaluable experience through various jobs. At the time of his death, Doug was employed as a heavy equipment operator at Belle Ayr mine. The job that really molded him was the experience he gained from his 20 years in the railroad infrastructure industry.
Doug loved to spend time with his family. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His passion consisted of anything sports related. He was a faithful fan of the Raiders and Wyoming Cowboys.
Doug also loved a great game of poker. One of his and Theresa’s favorite places to play was Deadwood.
Doug will always be remembered for his mischievous smile and kind heart. Doug never knew a stranger. His love for his family and friends knew no end. You could count on Doug to be there no matter your circumstance.
Those left to carry on his legacy include his wife, Theresa; children, Adrian (Katy) Alvarado, Nicole (Serena) Gales-Jeffress and Shelby (Jasmine) Moe-Gales; grandkids, Kale, Bergen and Vivian Alvarado; brothers, Tim and Chuck Gales; sister, Heidi (Phil) Bellor; mother-in-law, Maria Roswold; brothers-in-law, Mike and Edwin (Cheri) Roswold; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and forever friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Pat Allen; father-in-law, Edwin Roswold; and grandparents, Charles and Evelyn “Omi” Mines and Jan and Annie Lamers.
Condolences may be sent to Nicole Gales-Jeffress, 906 Richards Ave., Gillette, WY 82716.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.