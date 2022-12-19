Bruce Lang, 68, of Pine Haven, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Keyhole Reservoir doing what he did best, taking care of everyone else.
Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at Keyhole Country Club in Pine Haven with Charlie Gulley and Gordon Harper officiating.
