Tressa Hazel Meserve, 82, died peacefully at her home Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, surrounded by the love of family and friends.
A funeral service for Tressa Meserve begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ernie Bishop officiating; interment to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Tressa lived in northeastern Wyoming all of her life, raising a family there and building numerous friendships. She was loved and respected and she will be missed by many.
Tressa was born in Gillette on Aug. 10, 1940, to Molly Mae (Jones) Moore and Henry C. Moore of Moorcroft. She grew up in Moorcroft with her siblings, attending school and making lifelong friends. In high school, Tressa participated in numerous activities including home economics and yearbook editor in her senior year. She was well known for her sewing talent, which she developed as a young girl.
In 1958, Tressa married James B. (Jim) Meserve of Gillette, in Gillette, starting her life as a coal miner's wife. Married for 52 years, she and Jim ranched south of Gillette while successfully raising their children Linda, Daniel and David.
As well as ranching, Tressa worked in retail sales and property management. She made numerous shorts and dresses for the family as the children grew. She and Jim enjoyed square dancing in several states and Canada, showing off clothing she made. After retirement, Tressa and Jim traveled widely across the western U.S., Canada and Mexico.
After Jim passed away, Tressa continued her love of crossword puzzles and Sudokus. As Kappa Master in the Xi Delta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, Tressa enjoyed life with her pals. She was also active in the Red Hat Society.
Tressa loved home life and the occasional excursion out of town. And she truly enjoyed the antics of grandnieces and grandnephews. One of Tressa's biggest smiles was during the children's surprise celebration of her 80th birthday.
Tressa was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sister, Rhoda M. Saum; brother, Perry Moore; nephew, Kerry Dean Moore; and niece, Janet Mitchell.
She is survived by her children, Linda Meserve of Arvada, Colorado, Daniel Meserve (Ronnie Smith) of Green River, Wyoming, and David Meserve (Marla) of Riverton, Wyoming; her sister, Nora (Enid) Good, of Aurora, Colorado; niece, Diane Conner of Gillette; nephews, Derek Moore, Travis Good and Cody Good; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews, neighbors and longtime friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Tressa's name to the YES House Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
