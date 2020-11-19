Funeral services for Arlene Bryant will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Erik Bergquist officiating.
interment will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Arlene Bryant, née Bosier, was born in Guthrie, Iowa, on July 22, 1939, to Riley and Martha Bosier. She married Rodney Metzler, and they had two children (Jeff, born in 1956, and Jan, born in 1958). After their divorce, she married Wes Bryant and had another son (Jay, born in 1962).
They moved to Greybull in 1967 and to Gillette in 1970. Aside from business and vacation travel, Arlene would spend the rest of her life in Gillette, which she definitely thought of as home.
She worked in banking nearly all of her working years, rising to vice president at First National Bank before semi-retiring and having her own insurance agency. She eventually retired fully and spent her time with friends and her granddaughters (Jessica Hanten and Casey Burley).
After her divorce from Wes Bryant, she and Dick Sobotka had a long and loving relationship until Dick's death in 2014. She will be buried in Mount Pisgah cemetery next to Dick and her eldest son, Jeff.
Arlene is survived by her brother, Jim Bosier (Iowa); by her two other children, Jan Roley of New Mexico and Jay Bryant of Texas; by her grandchildren, Jessica Hanten and Casey Burley and their father, Ron Hanten, all in or near Gillette; and by her great-grandchildren, Aiken Burley, Hayden Lynch and Tessa Burley, all of Gillette.
She enjoyed travel, politics, reading and talking with friends all over town.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to benefit Campbell County Reproductive Health or Campbell County Cemetery Sculpture Program. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
