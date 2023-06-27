Everett T. “Punch” Morsett, 86, of Custer, South Dakota, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at a nursing home in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Committal services begin at 1 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Pringle Cemetery in Pringle, South Dakota.
Everett Thurlo “Punch” Morsett was born Feb. 11, 1937, to Louis “Bill” and Margaret (Emmert) Morsett in Winner, South Dakota.
He grew up in Black Pipe and Norris, South Dakota. He attended school in Black Pipe, Martin, Kadoka and Custer, South Dakota. He lived a short time in Missouri to live close to his grandparents.
He moved to Custer in October of 1955 and married Patricia Drain on Nov. 12, 1955. They had three children: Kimm Kay, Tamara Rae and Jimmy Jay Morsett.
Punch worked in the oilfield in various places in Wyoming. Later he opened his own business, Punch’s Backhoe Service working out of Gillette and later in South Dakota.
Punch and Patty moved back to Custer in early 1988. Punch worked for Ted Turner at the Bad River Ranch near Fort Pierre, South Dakota, and later for Dr. Dale Anderson near Oral, South Dakota.
After his wife’s death in July of 1988, he met an old school friend and united with Phyllis Boggs, his significant other and soulmate for his remaining years.
Punch enjoyed keeping his hands busy and was a hard worker. It was always his passion to go back to work even after he was unable to.
Punch had a love for flying his own airplane and was an avid pilot. He made many trips to Canada to fish. He flew wherever he was inclined to go. He loved the outdoors and joined Phyllis’ family on many a camping and fishing trip. He loved to boat. He was an avid water skier and taught some of the grandkids to water ski.
In his younger years he enjoyed racing his stockcars and received many a trophy. He was instrumental in building the first racetrack in Gillette.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patty; daughters, Tamara and Kimm; and stepson, Mark Boggs.
He is survived by his soulmate, Phyllis Boggs of Custer; son, Jimmy Morsett of Gillette; sister, Louise (Lloyd) Flack of Rapid City, South Dakota; seven grandchildren: Chad Getchell, Tiffany Walker, Stacy Taylor, Jason Stilwell, Tonya Stilwell, Joseph Stilwell and Dustin Morsett; 19 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and nephews, nieces and cousins.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley Funeral Homes in Custer, South Dakota.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.