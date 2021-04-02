Daniel "Dan" Robert Jordan, 62, of Gillette passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Casper at the Wyoming Medical Center after a long battle with kidney and heart disease.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Walker Funeral Home.
He was born in Miles City, Montana, on Jan. 14, 1959, and he spent his childhood years in southeastern Montana.
As a teenager, Dan worked on a beet truck at his beloved uncle Tommy George's farm, where he learned the value of hard work and the pleasures of cat fishing on the Yellowstone River.
He earned his GED through Job Corps in Montana. He moved to Gillette in 1977, where he met his wife and started a family.
His unwavering work ethic, first learned on the farm, undoubtedly helped him throughout his 36 years in the oil patch.
Dan enjoyed gardening, fishing, watching football and spending time with his three grandchildren. The kids in his daughter's daycare affectionately called him grandpa, and his family and friends knew he would do anything for them.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Violet; his father, David; and his mother-in-law, Ruth (Delbert).
Dan is survived by his wife and companion of 44 years, Vonda, 62; son, Tye (Ryan) 41; daughter, Danielle (David) Jordan-Briney, 39; his three grandchildren, Jordan, Isabelle and Londyn; brothers, Matthew, Bill, and John; half-sister, Shemeya; nephews, Mac, Zac and Michael; and nieces, Nicole, Danita, Tara and Jesse.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.