Evelyn Grace (Long) Hale, 86, of Sturgis, South Dakota, mother of two Gillette residents, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Sturgis.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Kinkade Funeral Chapel with Pastor Harold Delbridge officiating.
A private burial service will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.
She was born March 26, 1934, in Kadoka, South Dakota, to Jay and Grace Long. She grew up on their ranch at White Owl, South Dakota.
She graduated from Sturgis High School in 1952, and went on to attend Black Hills Teacher College in Spearfish, South Dakota, where she earned a teaching degree. After receiving her teaching certificate, she taught school at the Atall School.
On May 23, 1954, she married Lester Hale in Sturgis and worked beside him in ranching north of Union Center until 2012, when they moved to Sturgis.
Mrs. Hale belonged to the Meade County Cowbelles, Stoneville Steadies Extension Club, was a 4-H leader for many years and was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Sturgis.
She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery and made many beautiful items over the years. She also loved to play cards.
Mrs. Hale is survived by her children, Darla Sisel of Gillette, Sandy Hale of Rapid City, James Hale of White Owl and Christina Aaberg of Gillette; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester; and brother, Benjamin.
A memorial has been established to the White Owl Community Center.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.