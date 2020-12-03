Former Gillette resident Gerald Allen "Jerry" Spargur, 83, of Spearfish, South Dakota, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, peacefully at his home with family by his side.
He will be honored in a small private ceremony at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota. A celebration of life will take place at a future date.
Jerry was born to Mildred and Irvin Spargur on Aug. 31, 1937, in Custer, South Dakota. He was one of four sons, including his twin brother.
After his graduation from Custer High School in 1955, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1956 and served one hitch. On his return to Custer, he worked as a logger and then as an equipment operator for Summit Construction. His last position was as an equipment operator for Black Thunder mine in Campbell County.
In 1962, he married Nadine Plumb and they had two children. On Feb. 20, 2000, he wed Alice Halstead and gained two stepdaughters. The couple moved from Gillette to Spearfish in 2006.
Throughout his life, Mr. Spargur enjoyed sports, especially rodeo. An avid hunter and fisherman, he looked forward to hunting season each year and loved trips to Mexico for deep sea fishing. He landed his last big marlin at age 81.
At home, he spent hours on his leatherwork, which he sold at gun shows that he attended with his son. He played a mean hand of cards, took delight in teasing everyone he knew and was quick to pick up the tab or help anyone in need.
Mr. Spargur is survived by his wife of 20 years, Alice of Spearfish; daughter, Chari Fuerstenau of Ithaca, New York; son, Todd Spargur of Spearfish; three granddaughters; stepdaughters, Tanya Johnson of Pocatello, Idaho, and Tammy Larson of Rapid City, South Dakota; five step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He looked forward to the arrival of his first great-grandchild due in June.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Jim, Jack and Gene.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Mr. Spargur’s memory to the charity of your choice. He gave freely to a host of charities, especially those that improve the lives of children or veterans.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
