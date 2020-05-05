Former Gillette resident, Leo A. Roller Jr., 82, of Livingston, Montana, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 26, 1938.
Mr. Roller is survived by his wife, Joan Roller; children, Wendall Roller, Renae Noyes, Jay Roller and Tara Dilmore; and stepchildren, Edward Stuber Jr., Kathy Fehlman and Jolita Stuber.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
