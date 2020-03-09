Rose Zella Proctor, 88 of Sundance died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette.
A celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance. Burial will follow in the family lot in Green Mountain Cemetery in Sundance.
Visitation and viewing is one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to the service time at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.