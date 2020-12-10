Richard C. Hilbert, 91, of Gillette went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, after complications from surgery.
Richard was born in Reading, Pennsylvania on Nov. 29, 1929, to Irvin and Grace Hilbert. Richard graduated from Reading Senior High School in Reading, Pennsylvania. He played basketball in his youth and in later years became a basketball coach.
He joined the Army on Oct. 11, 1951. He served as a corporal and was honorably discharged on Oct. 10, 1959.
Richard was a hard worker and was employed for many years in Quality Control at Hoffman Industries, Sinking Springs, Pennsylvania.
In 2011, Richard moved to Gillette to live with his son and family. He faithfully attended Grace Bible Church. He enjoyed talking about the Bible, fellowshipping with people, especially when reminiscing about the old days. He loved children, pets, sports and old movies. He was a faithful follower of his Lord and Savior, as well as a loving and faithful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannette (Kozlowski) Hilbert; stepbrother, Harold Dietrich of Baltimore, Maryland; sister, Evelyn Knerr of Reading, Pennsylvania; brother, Edward Hilbert of Reading.
He is survived by his son, Daryl Hilbert and daughter-in-law Darlene of Gillette; stepdaughter Sheryle Stoudt (Lynn) of Reading; grandson, Caleb Hilbert (Krista) of Astoria, Oregon; grandson, Tyrell Hilbert (McKenna) of Gillette; granddaughter Danielle Hadley (Cody), of Gillette; and six great-grandchildren. Also, surviving is his sister Dorothy Pizzo of Reading.
Services for Richard Hilbert will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Bible Church in Gillette. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
