Former Gillette resident, Ronald Duane Cudmore, 72, of Casper, Wyoming, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Poudre Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado.
A visitation is from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Ave. in Casper.
Burial and committal will take place at Highland Cemetery, 1860 E 12th St. in Casper. A reception will follow at The Gaslight Social, 314 W Midwest Ave. in Casper.
Born on March 27, 1951, in Mitchell, South Dakota, Ron was the second son of Russell Cudmore and Jean Nightingale. He graduated from White Lake High School in 1969.
Mr. Cudmore's adventurous spirit led him to California, where he honed his culinary skills as a chef. He moved to Brush, Colorado to help his sister during challenging times.
In Colorado, he started his career in the oil and gas industry. He later came to Gillette, where he resided until 1998. Throughout his career, he dedicated his efforts to Exeter Drilling and Nabors Drilling.
In 1998, Mr. Cudmore moved to Casper where he established his home for the remainder of his life.
Motorcycles held a special place in his heart, along with his role as a dad and grandpa.
Mr. Cudmore's retirement in 2012 was embraced by various home projects that showcased his resourcefulness and skill in repair and renovation. His love for watching stocks, gardening, shopping, garage sales, tinkering in his garage and keeping busy with projects defined his days.
He was preceded in death by his father, Russell; mother, Jean; brothers, Jerry, Jim and Rod.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Heidi; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene; brother, Russell Jr.; stepmother, Alvina; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
