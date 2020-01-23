Duane ‘Rabbit’ P. Larson
Duane “Rabbit” P. Larson, 71, of Gillette died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana, from lung cancer.
He was born Nov. 13, 1948, to Bernadette (Maszk) and Myron J. Larson in Grafton, North Dakota.
He was a longtime stock car racer and fisherman after his retirement from the coal mine.
He is survived by his wife, Cherryl; sons, Daniel and David; stepdaughter, Sabrina; four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and one great-grandson.
At his request, there will be no services.
We offer condolences to Cheryl, family and friends of "Rabbit" Larson. It was fortuitous that we happened upon Cheryl while grocery shopping just a few weeks ago. Cheryl related to us the severity of Rabbit's health condition.and that more diagnostics to be done in Billings. Rabbit was a devoted dirt track auto racier. Bob and our son, Kris, enjoyed many long hours building, racing and repairing race cars. Bob and Kris particularly remember when Rabbit drained his retirement account and built his first and only totally brand new late model from scratch. Bob and Kris spent many late nights and early morning hours building that car. They learned and laughed a lot. Bob even drove this car one event in Rapid City when Rabbit had injured his left foot so severely he could not drive but needed the points. It was a great time. Will never forget those exciting, busy and enjoyable times. Rabbit
definitely left us with great memories. He will be sorely missed.
Bob, Sue, Kris and Nikki Klus
