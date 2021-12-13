Funeral services for Susan Trancynger begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Father Cliff Jacobson officiatin. Interment will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
On Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, Susan lost her long battle with Lupus. Her life journey started on July 2, 1961, at St. Joseph Hospital in Deadwood, South Dakota.
During her school years she participated in many activities, including the marching band where she played the drums, rode her unicycle, as well as twirling her fire baton and lettering in track. She graduated from Lead High School in Lead, South Dakota.
After high school she held many different jobs, but her favorite was when she was a baker at Lead City Bakery. It was there that she met the love of her life, Thomas C. Trancynger.
During their courtship Susan had moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she had further training as a baker. In the spring of 1982, Susan moved back to be closer to Tom. They were married a year later on May 28, 1983, at St. Joseph Catholic Church by Father William O’Conell in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Spearfish was where they started their life together. Susan and Thomas were blessed with two wonderful children, Steve D. Trancynger and Nicole M. (Trancynger) Larsen.
When the children were old enough to attend school, Susan did volunteer work at West Elementary School, where she met so many amazing friends. When she was not busy helping out at the school, she was donating her time to the Meals on Wheels program in Spearfish. She was always willing to help anyone in need and truly enjoyed every minute.
Those who really knew Sue knew she had a love for fashion and spent many years in related industries. We always joked with her saying that she was “the fashion police.”
She never strayed away from hard work, and worked as long as she could until her Lupus forced her to leave and take disability. When she was feeling better, she loved golfing, fishing, camping, playing cards and beating Tom at chess.
Sue also had a love for motorcycles and introduced Tom to them. They spent many hours touring the Northern Black Hills. Unfortunately, her Lupus flared again, and she was no longer able to ride.
Sue was most passionate about her grandchildren: Gracie M. Larsen, Madisen P. Larsen, Hannah M. Trancynger and James P. Trancynger. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with them and she would call them almost daily along with her brother, John, and sister, Sherry, with whom she was very close. John and Susan had conversations that could last an hour.
Susan was very close to all her brothers and sister, one particular remembrance we had of their relationship was between Susan and Sherry, they would say “Sherry you are my peanut butter to my jelly sandwich” and Sherry would reply with “Suzy you are my jelly to my peanut butter sandwich.”
Sue and Tom moved to Gillette in the summer of 2014, where she again touched many hearts.
Susan is survived by her husband, Thomas C. Trancynger; son, Steve D. Trancynger, and his wife, Michelle Trancynger; daughter, Nicole M.(Trancynger) Larsen and her husband, Brent Larsen; grandchildren, Gracie, Madisen, Hannah and James; sister, Sherry (Kenny) Leaver; brothers, John (Judy) Coffield, Jack Coffield and Kasey (Kristine) Coffield; several nephews and nieces; and many great-nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kitty Coffield; paternal grandparents, Jack and Dell O’Dell Edgar and Doris Coffield, Chester and Antoinette E. Trancynger James O'Dell, Royce and Betty Coffield and Gene Hamm.
Memorials may be made to benefit Shriner's.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
