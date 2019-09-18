On Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., Carrie DeAnn (Worman) Reed, 50, lost her fight against pancreatic cancer and passed from this world.
Carrie did not let this terrible disease take away her love and smile for all those she was close to and held dear. Her love and enthusiasm were infectious to the end.
Memorial services for Mrs. Reed will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church with Chaplain Donny Edwards and Pastor Susan Reichenberg officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Carrie was born in Gillette, Wyoming, on Oct. 9, 1968, to Brooks and Clara Worman.
She grew up and attended school in Gillette, graduating in 1987. Most of her life was lived in Gillette with brief residences in Oklahoma and Kansas.
Carrie had a love of horses and the outdoors. However, her greatest loves were for her family and her three children: Casara, Tynan and Brooklin. She also had an unbounding love for her granddaughters, Audrina and Bryleigh, to whom she was known as Monga, in addition to a large number of friends.
She will be missed by many and she is survived by her parents, Brooks and Clara Worman of Gillette; her children, Casara (Devon) Erickson of Gillette, Tynan Reed of Gillette and Brooklin Reed of Gillette; as well as her granddaughters, Audrina and Bryleigh Erickson of Gillette; her brother, Donald (Evalina) Worman of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; along with their four children, Danielle Buckley, Maverick Coleman, Alexander Worman and Gabi Worman; and her loving extended friends and family.
The family requests that memorials be made in Carrie’s name to benefit Close to Home Hospice.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
