Micheal Nealand Gerig, 69, of Gillette died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 1, 1951, in Elmo, Missouri. He was the fourth of five siblings. He grew up on a farm near Clearmont, Missouri.
At age 16, he moved with his family to Wyoming. As a young man he found employment with Chinook Pipeline in Gillette. He worked primarily with backhoes. He excelled at his operating skills and was a valued employee — so much so that they flew him all over the United States to work.
Mr. Gerig loved to hunt and fish. He was a kind, gentle, and caring person and loved living in Wyoming. He will be sadly missed by his family.
Mr. Gerig is survived by his brother, David Gerig of Moorcroft; sisters, Linda Wilkerson of Gillette and Margaret Pellman of Maitland, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Frances Gerig; and brother, Robert Gerig.
Cremation has taken place and a private family burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.