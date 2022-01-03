Brian Williams, loving husband, father and papa, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, after contracting COVID-19 related pneumonia.
Mass of Christian Burial for Brian, 62, of Gillette, begins at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Matthew's Catholic Church with Father Bryce officiating.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with a vigil/prayer service beginning at 6 p.m. Interment will be at a later date in Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Maddie Wolff, Colt Welsh, Hayden Welsh, Aftyn Welsh, Gene Williams, Bruce Williams, Levi Williams, Dave Schulz and Darrell Schulz.
Brian Andy Williams was called to his eternal resting place on Dec. 29, 2021. He entered this world on Aug. 11, 1959, in Jamestown, North Dakota, born to Wilbert and Marjorie (Kienzle) Williams.
He was raised and educated in Gillette, he went to Campbell County High School, class of 1977, and acquired his GED in 1980. He then worked with his dad and brothers in the oil field.
He married Nancy Schulz in a small, intimate ceremony on Nov. 21, 1980. Brian accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized in the Catholic Church on March 29, 1986. The couple made their home in Gillette, bought 60 acres of land, where they raised cattle and their granddaughters' barrel racing horses. Brian sure loved to check his cows on his beloved horse. He also loved pheasant hunting with his dog Burt.
Brian was an amazing husband and father, and he was a wonderful Papa, not only to his own grandkids, but also to many other kids in their circle. Brian was always there to encourage and support all of the kids in their endeavors; but most of all, he was his grandchildren's biggest cheerleader, and Brian never missed an opportunity to support his grandkids in their activities, whether it be rodeos or wrestling matches, and also teaching the boys how to fix things, and if Brian didn't know how to fix or build it, he researched it and taught himself how to do it.
Brian loved when his grandkids and their friends would come over and have wrestling matches. When his nieces and nephews were young, Brian would often hold them down and demand they say "uncle" to be let go. He was always fun, and he loved big, and was loved big back.
From the time he was little, Brian was an avid Raiders fan. He loved to ride his Harley-Davidson and take little road trips to Sturgis and through the mountains. Brian and Nancy recently purchased a pontoon boat, and they loved to go to Keyhole Reservoir and putz around on the lake with their beloved pups. Each year the family would go and comb the wilderness together, in search of the perfect Christmas tree, a tradition they all cherished.
Brian was his family's rock and a jokester; he played hard and worked harder. At the time of his death, Brian worked at North Antelope Rochelle Mine. He also worked as an EMT for Campbell County Memorial Hospital from 2000 to 2008, a career he loved, and was passionate about.
Brian will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and Papa, a hard-worker, role model and friend.
He will be sorely missed, and is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Sunny; grandchildren, Maddie, Colt, Hayden and Aftyn; siblings, Gene Williams, Bruce Williams and Amy King, all of Gillette; as well as in-laws, Janice Schulz of Bismarck, North Dakota, Dave (Sandra) Schulz of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and Darrell (Tina) Schulz of Bismarck, North Dakota; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Marjorie (Keinzle) Williams; son, Damian Andy; father-in-law, Ervin Schulz; brother, Gary Williams; grandparents; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
