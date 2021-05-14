Charles "Chuck" Frederick, 73, of Gillette died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital of natural causes.
Graveside services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery with Chaplain Gordon Harper officiating. There will be a luncheon for family and friends following the service at the American Legion, 200 Rockpile Blvd., in Gillette.
Mr. Frederick was born June 10, 1947, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
In 1971, he married Beverly (Bilobeu) Frederick in Omaha, Nebraska.
He worked at Jim's Water Service for more than 42 years in the oil field. He was a volunteer firefighter with Campbell County Fire Department for 25 years and retired from there. He was with the American Legion for six years. He was part of the Army reserve for three years.
Mr. Frederick is survived by his wife, Beverly Frederick; daughter, Susan (Justin) Mccleary of Billings, Montana; son, Charles E. Frederick of Gillette; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Alpha Frederick; and brother, David Frederick.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
