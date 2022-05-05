Clifford Harold Henson, longtime Sheridan resident, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, May 2, 2022, after an extended illness.
After high school, Cliff was a part of the Army National Guard for eight years.
In 1954, he married the love of his life Juaneta (Neta) and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage. Together they had four children: Cathy, Kenny, Cindy, and Denny.
Cliff worked for Stockman Motors in Gillette and Reilly's Automotive in Sheridan before taking on a position as a contracted mail carrier from Sheridan to Billings, Montana, and back daily.
Cliff was preceded in death by his wife Juaneta in July of 2013. After her death he moved to Washington state to be closer to his sons, Denny and Kenny. Cliff is also preceded in death by his daughters, Cindy Henson of Georgia and Cathy Streeter of Sheridan.
Cliff is survived by his sons, Denny (Renee Williams) of Lake Stevens, Washington, and Kenny (Darlene) of Shelton, Washington; grandchildren, Becky (Steven) Rice of Georgia, Stacy Ragan and Jennifer Hardtke Ragan of Sheridan, Calvin Coleman of Georgia and Thinh Hoang; seven great-grandchildren, Heather, Rachel, Samantha, Willow Rice, Blake Hardtke of Montana, and Stephen Irwin of Wyoming.
At his request there will be no services. Special thanks to Renee Williams for being Dad's caregiver through his final days.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
