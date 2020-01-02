Marjorie Custer, 76, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Campbell County Health.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Assembly of God Church, 601 Carey Ave., in Gillette, with the Rev. Dan Holden officiating.
Margie was born March 23, 1943, in Paintsville, Kentucky, to Glenn and Christine (Hayes) Lafferty and was raised in Ashtabula, Ohio.
After she married the love of her life, Dan Custer, on Jan. 7, 1961, she lived with him in Indiana, Pennsylvania and surrounding areas building a lucrative business, going on many exciting adventures and creating a lifetime of precious memories.
Always willing to experience new things, her husband, Danny, introduced her to trap shooting and hunting, and she excelled at both. In her prime, she became one of the top-ranking women trap shooters in the country, holding Lady State Champion titles in multiple states in any given year.
During a time when women were not readily accepted in the field, she fought for equality and fairness, often outshooting the men and winning high overall ranking.
Using her exceptional shooting skills to hunt game, she harvested deer in Pennsylvania, moose in Canada and traveled to Colorado for elk.
Moving to Wyoming in 1989, she and her husband owned two successful businesses, Circle G Shooting Park and Industrial Alternator and Starter.
After retiring in 2003, she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, going to Deadwood, South Dakota, to try her luck and continued being a wonderful supporter and advocate for her family.
Margie is dearly loved and missed by her husband of 58 years, Danny; children, Virginia “Ginny” and Ray Custer, grandson Shawn Custer and his wife Gina, all of Gillette; brother, Richard Lafferty of Ashtabula, Ohio; sisters, Mary Kirby of Lebanon, Ohio, Sue McGeary of Geneva, Ohio, Helen (Buddy) Turnquist of Ashtabula, Ohio, and Deborah Lafferty of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Glenn; three brothers, William Lafferty in infancy, Glenn Jr. and Edward “Gabby” Lafferty; sisters, Joyce Anne and Sarah Jane Lafferty, both in infancy, and Blanche Corlew of Kingsville, Ohio; and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.