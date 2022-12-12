Zachariah Ross Schirmer, 26, our dear son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend, has left us unexpectedly.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Don White officiating; interment to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Zac was born Dec. 3, 1996, in Gillette and moved to Arizona in 2017. He’s been performing as a catechumen at the Greek Orthodox Church in Arizona for quite some time. He knows the Lord and has God in his heart.
Zac had many diverse interests and was incredibly talented with anything he put his mind to. He was extremely knowledgeable and well beyond his years on politics and religion and could definitely articulate and debate about them. He did his homework on anything he was passionate or curious about and stood strong in his beliefs. He’d learn everything there was to know about the topic or task of whatever he was curious about.
He had a strong and brilliant mind and unique talent of music. He was self-taught on the drums and guitar and played the drums in the garage as a very young boy; then went on to learn to play and master the guitar. He was a heavy influence of the underground music scene. His love of music was an important connection to his family and many friends throughout his journey. He was gifted at producing music and beats of his own on various platforms and had many plans in reaching a larger audience.
He loved his mother and family and was funny, quirky, quick witted, loving and big-hearted. He wanted to be understood and wanted to find his place and purpose in everything in this life, but mostly he just wanted to be loved. He will be so greatly missed by his family, friends, church and every soul he touched.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Chad (Liz) Friedt; siblings: Dani (John) Park; Chase and Emily Friedt; grandparents, Betty Schirmer, Dottie Pahl, and Dennis (Colette) Friedt; aunts and uncles, Pam Antrim, Codie (Ambrose) Floate, Mike (Sheila) Schirmer, Michelle (Frank) Murphy, Paula (Travis) Perkins, and Heather (Jimmy) McClean; nephews, Elijah, Atticus and Xavier Park; cousins, Demi (Braddy) Paben-Taylor, Alayna and Alyvia Taylor, Dorian Paben, Ezekiah Paben, Felix McClean; and many other cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Jack Schirmer; cousin, Justin Schirmer; and his mother, Cindy Schirmer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions, or other remembrances, send to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716 in care of Chad (Liz) Friedt; on behalf of Zac Schirmer.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
