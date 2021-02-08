Paul Helvey, 84, a retired coal miner and truck driver of Gillette, died from complications of surgery at Rocky Mountain Medical Center of Loveland, Colorado, on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Paul was born Jan. 21, 1937, in Pinckneyville, Illinois, to Glenn and Eunice Helvey. Paul’s mother passed three days after his birth. Paul was raised by his siblings and a hard-working father.
He left high school early to serve in the U.S. Navy. Paul was a boiler technician serving on the USS Pittsburgh and the USS Toledo, both heavy cruisers. He earned the rank of E5 by the time he received an honorable discharge in 1957.
Paul married Gloria Hutchings prior to his discharge and began to raise his family in southern Illinois.
Paul enjoyed life to its fullest all the way up until his death. He enjoyed cooking treats for others and delivering them. He loved good books and movies, doing woodwork and loafing at Sheehan Trucking.
Paul was a faithful greeter/member at Grace Bible Church of Sun City West, Arizona. A devoted Christian man, he listened to Dr. Charles Stanley and Dr. David Jeremiah weekly.
Paul was a great man and will be greatly missed in our hearts and lives. Favorite Bible verses are Proverbs 3:5-6, which say, "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him and he shall direct thy paths."
Paul is survived by two brothers, Harold (Geneva) and Albert (Cathy); sister, Evelyn (Ira); daughter, Jill (Kevin); son, Dan (Cathy); seven grandchildren, Courtney (Jay) Pierce, Kate (Eric) Strand, Megan (Craig) Bear, Abbey (Derek) Brazelton, Andrew (Tina) Helvey, Justin Helvey and Amy Helvey; and seven great-grandchildren, Hallie, Jude, Sophie, Trigg, Oliver, Violet and Ozzy.
Memorials may be sent in care of the family, 2309 Bluffs Ridge Drive, Gillette, WY 82718.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
