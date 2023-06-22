Joseph "Dan" Bucher, 55, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Dan was born Nov. 9, 1967, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, to John Bucher and Mavis (Armstrong) Bucher.
He grew up in Buffalo, Wyoming, graduating from Buffalo High School.
Dan was often called the “peacemaker” growing up. With six children there were frequent disagreements and Dan was often the one with a cool, level-head that tried to de-escalate the situation.
After working in the grocery business for several years in both Wyoming and Pennsylvania, he later moved to Gillette. Dan attended Gillette College, earning a degree in social work. He spent most of the rest of his life in different roles helping people that found themselves in difficult situations.
Dan seldom gave himself the same time, love, and concern he gave to those many strangers he helped.
He met Beth (Lee) while working at ReNew and they married in 1997. The couple had two daughters, Sarah, and Hannah Bucher. They later divorced.
Dan’s favorite memories, which he often recounted, was spending time with his daughters when they were young. His home was filled with treasures his daughters had crafted for him. Construction paper, glue, gemstones (and the like) were fixtures in the home so his children could create those memories he treasured.
Dan is survived by his daughters, Sarah and Hannah Bucher; father, John (Dorothy) Bucher; brothers, John K. Bucher and Mike Bucher; sisters, Juanita Berrier, Cindy Truitt, and Dolores Bucher; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mavis Strausner.
The family will have a private service.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Sarah and Hannah Bucher, 1311 Orchid Lane, Gillette WY 82716.
