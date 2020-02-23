Barry Mark Stricker, 56, of Gillette passed away Wednesday, Feb 19, 2020, in Gillette.
A memorial service begins at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Church at the Barn in Gillette.
Barry was born June 27, 1963, in Newcastle, to Gloria (White) and George Stricker.
He was raised in Gillette, where he met the love of his life, Karla. They were married Dec. 14, 1985, and the adventure began.
Barry and Karla raised their three children, Luke, Jilian and Morgan, while traveling extensively for various industrial companies, with the majority of his life as a field service welder.
He finished his career working for DSS Cat-Wyoming Machinery as a Weld Quality Control Technician. He enjoyed his career and took pride in being part of the mining industry.
To know Barry was to know his family. He cherished being a husband, father and grandfather. He was a huge presence during family events, enjoying his role as a brother and uncle. His love of family was very obvious to all.
He also had a special place in his heart for his longtime friends and colleagues.
He had a thirst for life with a long list of hobbies including skiing, hunting, boating, camping and a strong love of fishing with his wife by his side.
This larger-than-life man will never be forgotten.
Barry will live on through his wife, Karla Stricker; children, Luke (Emily) Stricker, Jilian Jackson (Chris Musser) and Morgan Johnson; and his precious grandchildren whom he fondly refers to as Quinny-Bug and Hugo Strong.
He is survived by siblings, Vicki (Tom) Benedict, Lynda (Greg) Cottrell, Pam (Steve) Halbrook, Gale (James) Cole and Craig (Kathy) Stricker; along with many nieces and nephews.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
