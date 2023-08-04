Former Gillette resident Sandy Burkle passed peacefully from this life, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 24, 2023 at her home in Safford, Arizona.
Sandra Willette Wall was born Sept. 11, 1943, in Orlando, Florida, to William A. Wall and Anne (Richards) Wall.
Sandra graduated from Lewis and Clark high school in Spokane, Washington. She met and married Gilbert Burkle in 1975, and the fun began.
Gilbert’s job provided them with the opportunity to make their home in many places and to make many lifetime friends.
Sandy possessed a strong and abiding love for her family and friends and had a gift of making those around her feel special. She never met a stranger and was always full of hugs for all.
Due in part to her love of music and dancing, Sandy was always the life of the party. Everyone who knew Sandy would agree that she was a force to be reckoned with, yet full of love and caring.
She had an enduring faith which she strived to pass on to all who she came into contact with. She was an unforgettable woman who will be greatly missed.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Gilbert; children, Rene’ (Bill) Ruff, Jack (Marci) Heathman, and Wendy (Rusty) Swick; grandchildren, Joshua (Natasha) Burkle, Ember Tolbert, and Luke Swick; great-grandchildren, Draeke, Paxton and Lillian; she was also blessed with three bonus granddaughters, Danielle, Theresa and Shawna; seven bonus great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a celebration of love and life at a later date.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
