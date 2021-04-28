Dona Maria (Brandenburg) Roush, 83, died April 22, 2021 in Gillette after a lengthy battle with COPD.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-5 p.m. May 5 at Prairie Sky Venue (the old Bethlehem Church), 1120 Highway 50. Memory sharing begins at 3.
She was born in Lance Creek on Sept. 3, 1937, the fifth of six children born to Orville and Cynthia (Mosby) Brandenburg.
The family followed oilfield employment throughout the Western states and settled in Newcastle, where she attended high school.
She married Earl James Pellant and their daughter, Piney Lee. was born July 11, 1955.
She divorced and attended Beauty School in Sheridan, and then worked in Gillette as a beautician until her marriage to Robert Ray Roush on April 24, 1959, in Billings, Montana.
They moved to Newcastle and a son, Darell Robert, was born May 6, 1960.
In spring 1961, the family moved to Savageton to work on the Innes Ranch, and Russel Allen was born Aug. 18, 1961.
The family moved back to the Roush Ranch in 1966 to raise their children on the family homestead and start a cattle operation.
As her children grew, Mrs. Roush loved being a 4-H leader and was a chaperone for many 4-H trips. She was a longtime active member of Savageton Homebuilders Club and Pine Tree Club, enjoying the friendships she developed throughout the community.
She was a school bus driver for 4-J and Wright schools, was an activities bus driver and delighted in many years of transporting community children. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling with the First National Bank Horizon Club members and had a reputation of being a mischievous travel companion.
Mrs. Roush was an excellent cook and prepared large meals for family, neighbors and friends during seasonal ranch work and holidays. Local veterinarians remarked that they enjoyed working at the ranch as they knew a good meal would follow.
She particularly enjoyed her role as a grandmother and made sure she stocked the favorite snacks of each grandkid.
She also provided selfless care for her parents and siblings throughout and at the end of their lives.
Mrs. Roush is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert; daughter, Piney Miles of Moorcroft; sons, Darell (Kris) Roush of Recluse and Rusty (Laura) Roush of Savageton; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Orville Allen and Cynthia A. Brandenburg; and siblings, Helen Louella Bass, Thelma Verline Tate, Betty Lee Cunningham, James Richard Brandenburg and Allen Mayo Brandenburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be submitted to Mrs. Roush’s favorite benefactor, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or a charity of choice.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.