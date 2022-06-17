Leaving her family with a treasured legacy of quiet, steadfast love, Vivian D. Letson, 94, of Cheyenne, passed away on April 29, 2022, in the hospital due to heart failure.
Memorial services begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. There will be the option to attend online services for those who cannot attend in person.
Vivian was born in 1927 to Blanche and Alexander Innes in Gillette, Wyoming, and was the second of five children. She and her siblings were raised on the Innes sheep ranch where Vivian helped with chores as well as caring for her siblings.
She graduated valedictorian of her high school class and attended the University of Wyoming on an honor scholarship and earned a degree in business. She worked for the Bureau of Land Management for 19 years.
She met her husband, Claire Letson, and they married in 1962. She also took care of her home and raised two children. She was an avid reader, author, accomplished seamstress, genealogist, gardener, golfer and sports fan, including cheering on the Denver Broncos, Tiger Woods and the Wyoming Cowboys.
She authored two books about her family’s history and she loved to organize family reunions and anniversary celebrations throughout her life. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority for 74 years. Her other interests included travel where she visited Scotland, Australia, Alaska and the Olympics. Vivian was a gentle, quiet genius and would occasionally surprise everyone with a brilliant quip.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and three siblings.
Vivian is survived by her son, Calvin Letson of Cheyenne; daughter, Sandra Letson (Terry Rowley) of Albany, Oregon; sister, Phyllis Innes Littlepage Petersen of Choteau, Montana; as well as many other extended family members.
Donations on behalf of Vivian may be made to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens or the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be offered online at schradercares.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
