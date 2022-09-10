Donna J. Elkins
Donna J. Elkins, 71, of Bismarck, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at Ascension Catholic Church, 1825 S. 3rd St. in Bismarck.
Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 with a vigil/prayer service at 7 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Burial will take place in Killdeer, North Dakota.
To view Donna’s full obituary, sign the online guestbook and view the service livestream please visit, parkwayfuneral.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
