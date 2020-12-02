Roy David Watkins, 52, of Gillette died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home from complications of pneumonia.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Walker Funeral Home.
He was born Nov. 12, 1968, in Taos, New Mexico, the first-born twin along with his brother Ted to parents Roy and Rae Watkins.
The family moved often in the first two years of his life, living in several states and finally settling in Gillette in 1971, which he would call home the remainder of his life.
He graduated from Campbell County High School in 1987 then attended one year at the University of Wyoming before deciding to return home and start working.
He married Erin McLane on June 10, 1995. From this relationship, Mason Watkins was born. During the relationship he also adopted Erin’s son Matt in 1995.
A few years later he met Jaime Taylor, and from this relationship Jace Watkins was born. During this relationship he became close with her four children and loved them like they were his own. They also remained close friends and co-parents.
Mr. Watkins was very active in sports, playing rec basketball, softball and volleyball for the L&H team, but his real joy came from coaching his sons in football, basketball and soccer and traveling all around the state for wrestling and hockey.
He was a very caring, loving father and friend to all.
He loved muscle cars, especially Mopars, and he and his brother and boys spent many hours together talking about or working on cars and attending car shows and activities with the local car club.
He was always the first to help whenever anybody needed anything. He also had a very quick wit.
He loved anything to do with Halloween! He was always there with a joke or funny story, a hug or punch in the arm, a good scare or to tell you the best parts of a new movie just so you wouldn’t have to waste your money to go see it for yourself!
He worked at L&H Industrial for 31 years where he considered his co-workers his second family and became close friends with many.
Mr. Watkins is survived by his sons, Matt, Mason and Jace; father, Roy; brother, Ted; one nephew; three nieces; several uncles, aunts and cousins; and a dear friend, Lacey Torres.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rae; one nephew; one uncle; grandparents, David and Eleanor Watkins, and Chet and Dorothy Skinner; and one cousin.
He was an amazing son, brother, friend and most importantly father and will be greatly missed by many.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
