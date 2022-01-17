On Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, Helen Irene Brengle passed away peacefully in her sleep at home.
A celebration of her life will be held during the summer when the weather is warmer, and all her loved ones can be there.
Helen was born to Roy and Blanch Smith on March 2, 1940, in Lodgepole, South Dakota, where she was raised on the family farm.
She attended school in Bison, South Dakota, before meeting the love of her life, Gary Allen Brengle. On Feb. 28, 1955, at 15 years of age, she was united in marriage with her best friend, Gary Brengle, in Rapid City, South Dakota. To this union three children were born, Deb, Terry and Shannon.
After their youngest graduated from Hulett High School, they made their home in Gillette. In 2005, she and Gary renewed their vows and cherished their marriage of over 54 years.
Throughout the years you could find Helen in her gardens, both vegetable and flower. She was known for her delicious homemade buns and raised doughnuts. She was also a great seamstress.
As a couple she and Gary loved to golf, camp, fish, visit friends and spend time with their family. She was always up for a card game of any kind and a cold glass of iced tea on a hot day or a peppermint patty if you were making one!
Helen loved quality time with people, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She found great joy in watching her great-grandchildren play and thoroughly enjoyed rocking them.
Though we will miss her great conversation, comforting words of encouragement, laughs and unconditional love, we know she is thankful the Lord answered her prayers and took her in her sleep. We love you a whole, big bunch Gram B.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Terry (Tim) Augare of Elko, Nevada; son, Shannon (Dawn) Brengle of Gillette; seven grandchildren, Steve (Stormy) Nation of Buffalo, South Dakota, Dustin (Brandi) Augare of Elko, Dennis (Tara) Augare of Elmo, Utah, Austin (Erin) Augare of Springcreek, Nevada, Brandi (Tanner) Hart, of Buffalo, Wyoming, Teresa (Jess) Tierney of Blair, Oklahoma and Kate (Joe) Messner of Rapid City, South Dakota; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Fay Nissen of Craig, Colorado; brother, Randy (Mary) Smith of Mill Iron, Montana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents Roy and Blanch Smith; husband, Gary; daughter, Deb; grandson, Levi; brothers, Bill, Marv, Duane and Larry Smith; and sisters, Leora Turbiville, Ruth Thompson and Edy Woodrow.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.