Sallie Ann (Ernst) Edwards was welcomed home by God on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
A funeral service begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Marty Crump officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
She was a rare beauty, a woman of virtue and possessed rare style, elegance and grace in abundance. With her children and grandchildren at home with her, she taught us in her final moments that miracles happen in death as well as in life.
A fourth-generation Campbell County native, Sallie was born in Gillette on Aug. 18, 1942, to Charles “Chas” Henry Ernst and Tay (Butler) Ernst.
After Sallie’s birth and prior to relocating to St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1948, the family returned to their homes in Spearfish Canyon, South Dakota, and Sundance, Wyoming.
Charles and Tay were active in civic affairs as well as owners and operators of several properties and businesses. These businesses included Elk Horn Café & Market, Club Bowling Alley, Circle L Motel and filling station and a palomino horse ranch located in Spearfish Canyon.
Other than completing one year of elementary school in Fort Knox, Kentucky, Sallie attended grade school in Gillette. She went on to attend Butte High School in Butte, Montana, graduating with honors in 1960. In high school, her exceptional athletic abilities earned her the Student Athlete of the Year award. Her athleticism and love of sports was passed on to her children and grandchildren.
She continued her education at the University of Wyoming, graduating with honors in 1964, receiving a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree. During her time at the University of Wyoming she served as president of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
On Aug. 23, 1964, she married Harold L. “Fuzz” Edwards in Gillette and they began their life together while he completed his medical degree in veterinary medicine at Colorado State University.
During final examinations before graduation, their daughter Shelly Elizabeth was born. In May 1966, the family returned to Gillette. In November 1973, son Joseph Lee was born, completing their family.
After returning to Gillette, Sallie raised her children and built her business as an independent fashion consultant for Doncaster Custom Clothing.
During the summer months for a number of years, she coached men’s and women’s softball, leading them to consecutive state and district championships.
Sallie spent a great deal of time with her family. Upon the birth of her grandchildren, Tyson Lee and Madison Bernice, Sallie found new purpose in the joy of being a grandmother. Her time was spent in constant support of their lives and activities, and the love and pride she felt for them was immeasurable.
As a young girl, Sallie developed a passion for camping and fishing that lasted a lifetime. There was never a time she wasn’t “wishin' she was fishin',” and most summers she could be found on the banks of a lake with a fishing pole in hand.
Sallie is survived by her daughter, Shelly Edwards (Mark Collins); son, Joe (Cortney) Edwards; and grandchildren, Tyson and Madison, all of Gillette.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Ernst and Tay Graber; infant sister, Jane Louise Ernst; and husband, Harold “Fuzz” Edwards.
A memorial has been established to the Campbell County Healthcare Foundation Cancer Patient Assistance Fund.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.