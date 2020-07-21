Nancy Karen Hildebrand, of Omaha, Nebraska, earned her angel wings and made her journey to meet Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after battling cancer.
She was born April 21, 1951.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Fred Hildebrand; four daughters; 12 grandchildren; and so many other loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. Full obituary tribute may be found at heafeyheafey.com.
Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road, Omaha.
This paid notice was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.