Scott Alan Archer
Scott Alan Archer, 49, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at his home in Gillette of unknown causes.
Memorial services begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at Walker Funeral Home with the Rev. Daryl Hilbert officiating.
He was born Jan. 3, 1971, to Kenneth and Joyce (Tennant) Archer in Gettysburg, South Dakota. He spent his early years in Gettysburg before moving with his family to Wright.
His elementary years were spent in Moorcroft and he received a GED.
He lived in western South Dakota most of his adult years and graduated from Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City, South Dakota, as a licensed practical nurse.
He worked various jobs in nursing in South Dakota. He also spent time working in Deadwood casinos and an antique store in Keystone, South Dakota. The last five years were spent in Gillette around family.
Mr. Archer is survived by his sisters, Karen Archer and Debbie Rhoades of Gillette; brothers, Kevin Archer and Steve Archer of Santa Rosa, California; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Charles “Chuck” and Rodney Archer.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralhome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
