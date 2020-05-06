Norma Jean Reed, 86, of Gillette died Friday, April 17, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born Dec. 25, 1933, to Fred and Lola Mae (Emerick) Fox in Childress, Texas, the youngest of four children. She was raised in Garden City, Kansas.
She met and married Haskell Harmon Reed in Kansas and they had two children, Haskell “Chuck” and Valerie.
The couple started Reed’s Welding, which brought them to Wyoming and later to Gillette. They later divorced.
She worked for Jim’s Water Service in Gillette for more than 40 years. Outside of work, she enjoyed dancing and socially drinking with her beloved friend Joyce, and spending time with her family and grandkids.
Mrs. Reed met many people during her career and if you ever met her, you knew she was very opinionated and would tell things like they were. She was that way until her last breath.
She is survived by eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Haskell Reed; daughter, Valerie Vandom; three brothers; and one grandson.
A celebration of Mrs. Reed’s life will take place after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
