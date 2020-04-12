Leonard Griffin
Leonard Griffin, 60, of Gillette died suddenly Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper of unknown causes.
He was born July 9, 1959, in Roundup, Montana.
Mr. Griffin was an experienced heavy equipment operator and last worked as a foreman for an excavating company.
Growing up, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was known for his quick wit and outgoing personality and was a big OU and Dallas Cowboys fan.
Mr. Griffing is survived by his mother, Jean; sister, Donna; four children, Jeanee, Amanda, Cody and Cheyenne; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or at gillettenewsrecord.com.
