Former Gillette resident Roberta Lea Billingsley, 81, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, peacefully at her home.
Roberta was born Dec. 30, 1940, to the late Bert and Valentine (Riesland) Butler in Sundance, Wyoming, and was raised in Gillette and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1959.
She married Ross Billingsley Jan. 19, 1989, and they resided in Dayton, Wyoming.
Roberta is survived by her sisters, Joan Boldes and Gail Gleason; and brother, Gary (Jo Ellen) Butler; five children, Cheri Fry, Shelly Dooley, David (Becky) Dooley, Darryl (Virginia) Dooley and Ward (Debbie) Dooley. She is also survived by a passel of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandcildren, great-great-grandchildren and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Daniel Dooley.
Roberta started her career working at Big Horn Coal and then worked at Cowboy (Ranchester) State Bank for many years and Padlock Ranch a short time before retiring. She served several terms on the Dayton Town Council.
A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Dayton Community Hall, 410 Bridge St., Dayton WY 82836. You are invited to come share your memories, stories and celebrate her life.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at kanefuneral.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
