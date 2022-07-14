Cynthia Edwards, 65, of Gillette died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota, surrounded by her children, after a long fight with cancer.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15 at New Life Church with Pastor Paul Baughman officiating.
Cynthia was born May 14, 1957, to Evelyn and Clifford Carrell in Montebello, California. As a young woman she spent her years riding horses, sewing clothing, gardening, traveling the United States, and enjoying life's beautiful moments.
She loved to laugh and loved even more to make others laugh. Throughout her graceful life, she was the devoted and loving mother of her four children, James, Iantha, Renita, and Anthony. She will be deeply missed by all who were graced by her wisdom and uplifting spirit.
Ms. Edwards was a fair, caring, and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in life with courage, dignity, and kindness.
She will always be a source of inspiration, a smile in our hearts, and a kiss on our souls. It was the greatest honor to have you as our mother. Rest peacefully in God's hands. We know you are smiling down on all of us.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
