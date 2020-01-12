Mary Nell Williams, 87, entered heaven the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Funeral services Mrs. Williams begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Walker Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Holden officiating. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Walker Funeral Home.
She instilled a rich legacy of love, faith, strength, humor and a servant’s heart into all the generations she touched. She chose to live as an example that was a true blessing to all she encountered. She was a tremendous prayer warrior and a source of inspiration and strength as she walked through life.
Born Nov. 2, 1932, to Orris and Annes Gough in Gatesville, Texas, Mary Nell Gough met James Andrew Williams when he was home in Carlsbad, New Mexico, for summer break from college in Washington.
The two fell in love and were happily married on Dec. 9, 1949.
Over the years, they were blessed with three children: Susan Elaine, married to Jim Bergauer of Los Alamos, New Mexico; James Andrew II of Gillette; and Mary Anita, married to Daniel Weischedel of Recluse.
As time went on their family grew to include six grandchildren, Heather Deck of Shertz, Texas, Simon Bergauer of Los Alamos, New Mexico, Melissa Pollard of Sheppard, Texas, Jennifer Williams, Tamaira Morel of Gillette and Erin Dycus of Loveland, Colorado; and nine great-grandchildren. All of them were enriched by Mary’s prayers, love, family values, humor,and zest for living life to its fullest.
Throughout her life, she regularly taught Sunday School at her churches in both New Mexico and Gillette, when they moved here in 1991. Mary was involved in prayer groups, Bible studies, youth groups and actively shared her faith and wisdom.
She was a treasurer/manager of a credit union in Carlsbad, New Mexico, for almost 30 years.
Mary had total patience with her grandchildren as she shared her love of crafts and crocheting, knitting and sewing. She won several blue ribbons and was featured in Country Woman Magazine for her beaded eggs.
She was an avid reader, loved pigs and enjoyed singing, fishing, camping and being outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Orris and Annes Gough; brothers, Eldred and Miles Gough; sister Lola Beth Smith; and husband, James Williams.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Mary’s name in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette Wyoming 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.