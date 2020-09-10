Marilyn "Kay" Storms, 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home in San Tan Valley, Arizona.
Please join us in celebrating Kay’s life at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Kay was born Aug. 30, 1935, to Harold and Bertha Jane Scott in Gillette. She grew up with her four brothers on the Scott Family Ranch northwest of Gillette.
She attended school just 2 miles from the ranch and graduated in 1953 from Campbell County High School.
At age 16, Kay was diagnosed with polio and began a long road to recovery with the lifelong eﬀects of what later became known as post-polio syndrome. Her tenacity and strength through these times inspired all those around her.
After graduation, Kay attended Heinman's Business College in Sheridan and later adventured to Hollywood, California, where she enrolled in airline school and became one of Western Airline’s ﬁrst ticket agents.
In 1957, Kay married Burton “Bud” Goodvin and in 1963, they purchased the Porter Long Store, a small country store near Devils Tower National Monument. By 1972, “Devils Gulch” consisted of a store, motel, campground and café serving the local community and visitors who made their way through northeastern Wyoming.
In 1973, Kay moved to Montana and later married John Storms. They made their home in Lakeside, Montana, and owned and operated Storm’s Electric for many years.
An artist at heart, one of Kay’s greatest honors was the restoration of the historic lampshades in Lake McDonald Lodge, Glacier National Park, Montana. From 1982-1986, Kay was the gift shop manager and, in her typical spirit, left her beautiful mark on the lives of the many students and park staﬀ she worked with. The summers she spent there were some of her happiest times.
Kay’s faith and her love for the Lord was always felt by those who were in her presence. Unconditional love came natural to her, as did her many words of wisdom. Her incredible strength, gentle spirit and clever sense of humor will always be traits of inspiration to those fortunate enough to have known her.
Kay is survived by her children, Gary (Almira) Goodvin, Terry (Barb) Goodvin, Penny (Jim) Pudge, Billy Goodvin and Shauna (Ray) Fadden; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marion (Mary) Scott, sister-in-law Vonona Scott and Jim Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Storms; infant daughter, Judy Jo Goodvin; brothers, Bill and Doug Scott; sister-in-law, Patty Scott; and other family members.
Donations may be considered in Kay’s memory to either of the following:
- AZ Cowboy Ministries: https://www.azcowboyministries.com/page/give 1251, East Steton Lane, Coolidge, AZ 85128
- Heart Cry Church: http://heartcrychurch.com/give, P.O. Box 430, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
