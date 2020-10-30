Former Gillette resident Jerry Kienzle, 72, of Sturgis, South Dakota, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at home of an extended illness.
Viewing is from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Kincade Funeral Home in Sturgis. Military services begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Black Hills National Cemetery for immediate family. Following the cemetery service, a reception is from 2-4 p.m. at the VFW post in Sturgis.
