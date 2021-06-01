Gerry “Gary” E. Miller, 57, of Gillette died Thursday, May 27, 2021, surrounded by loved ones after a long and courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia. He fought with everything he had, and we are so proud of him.
Services begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 3 at Cam-plex Energy Hall. All are welcome to attend. Following the service, light refreshments and food will be provided.
Gerry was born in Torrington in February 1964 to Dale and Eunice Miller. He was the third of four boys. Gerry and his brothers were raised on a ranch in Van Tassell. The four boys created lots of memories and grew to be beloved pranksters around the local community.
Gerry graduated from Niobrara County High School in Lusk in 1982.
Gerry’s career began on a harvest crew in Oklahoma the Monday after high school graduation. After a few years, Gerry was employed by J-Flag trucking and relocated to Casper. He then bought his own semitruck at 21 years old and began a self-employed over-the-road trucking company.
Gerry later moved on and started a new job at the Dave Johnston Power Plant in Glenrock as a mechanic’s helper. While in Glenrock, Gerry met his wife, Kristy Magee, and they were married in August 1986. Gerry and Kristy eventually transferred to Gillette and he continued work as a mechanic’s helper at Wyodak Power Plant.
In July 1993, Gerry and Kristy had their son, Brandon, who was Gerry’s pride and joy. Throughout Brandon’s childhood, Gerry was a very loving and involved father, attending all of his son’s sporting events, including hockey, baseball and football. Gerry was always willing to help his son by coaching, attending practices and countless other selfless acts. He never missed an event.
To further his career dreams, Gerry studied his way up the ladder. He completed school at night to become a certified mechanic and welder. He eventually became a maintenance supervisor and established the maintenance program at Wyodak Power Plant.
He left Wyodak Power Plant and began working for Black Hills Energy as maintenance supervisor, and then later a planning supervisor. He left Black Hills and was a project manager for an international company, Howden.
Then Gerry decided to pursue a lifelong dream of starting his own company, Extreme Precision Industrial Contractors, with his best friend and co-owner, Jeremy Carter. Gerry was a very well respected boss and ethical businessman. He will be missed by countless employees, coworkers and friends.
Gerry also had a lifelong love for classic muscle cars. In his spare time he enjoyed building and restoring many different classic cars. He loved attending car shows and displaying his 1968 Chevy Camaro and his 1968 Plymouth Roadrunner, along with all the other mustangs and cars he restored over the years.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Kristy; son, Brandon (Alicia); father, Dale (Janice) Miller; brothers, Dave, Phil and Mark Miller; seven nieces, Jami, Jodi, Jenifer, Janet, Mandy, Katelynn and Kassidy; father-in-law, James Magee; three sisters-in-law, Kristol Miller, Heather (Marty) Hansen and Cathy (Dean) Emmert; brother-in-law, Jim (Jen) Magee; and nieces and nephews, Ashley, Adrian, Logan, Brock, Alexis, Ryker, Cameron, Brody and Maddie.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eunice (Adams) Miller; and mother-in-law, Alison Magee.
Gerry will be missed more than words can describe, and his family will honor his memory for the rest of their lives.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.