Longtime Crook County resident Ruth Evelyn Smith, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Crook County Memorial Hospital in Sundance.
Ruth was born April 12, 1938, to Clarence and Mollie (Mauch) Malliot in Garland, Wyoming. She married Richard “Dick” Smith on Dec. 18, 1954, in Powell.
Ruth is survived by two sisters, Lois (Chuck) Siefert of Worland and Eleanor Echols, of Denver, Colorado; children, Sheila (Keith) Yount of Moorcroft, David (Tammie) Smith of Gillette and Susan (Charles) Cornelius of Gillette; grandchildren, Steve (Monika) Yount, Bill (Erin) Yount both of Gillette, Kelly (Cheyenne) Smith of Wellston, Oklahoma, Jordan (Amy) Smith of Lander, Allison (Parker) Smith-Wise of Boulder, Colorado, Kayla Cornelius, Heather (fiancé Lane Kneivel) Cornelius and Rachel Cornelius all of Gillette; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Marjorie Cook.
Private family burial has taken place at the Moorcroft Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
