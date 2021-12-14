Former Gillette resident Loren Keith Dobyns, 81, of Billings, Montana, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
He was born July 25, 1940, in Drury, Missouri, to Thomas and Eva Dobyns.
He graduated from high school at Wilder High School in 1958 and enlisted in the Army National Guard. Following his discharge from the National Guard, he married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Johnson, on May 14, 1960. They then moved to Yerington, Nevada. He was employed at the Anaconda Copper mine for 17 years.
In 1978, the family transferred to Gillette and he was employed by Thunder Basin Coal as the electrical superintendent. He retired in 1994 and split his time between the home they built in Deadwood, South Dakota, and their home in Aransas Pass, Texas. The couple moved permanently to Billings in 2019.
Mr. Dobyns had a passion for many things in life, from woodworking, restoring cars, fishing, to hunting with his brothers, Carl and Eldon. He could fix practically anything and was always lending a helping hand. He and Bonnie were active volunteers in all communities in which they resided.
He especially enjoyed the annual Dobyns family reunion in McCall, Idaho, which began in 1963 and still continues. One of his greatest joys in life was fishing, any day of the week he could be found out fishing on the ocean when living in Aransas Pass.
Mr. Dobyns is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie; daughters, Lori Cesar and Mandy Brownell; sister, Sue Bunch; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eldon and Carl; and sisters, Vera, Olive and Marilyn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department, 11790 Brownsville Road, Deadwood, SD 57732. Phone number (605) 578-7503.
Memorial services and burial will take place at a later date at the Wilder Cemetery in Wilder, Idaho.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
