Melva Keever 89, of Newcastle died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Weston County Manor.
Latest News
- Roughriders beat Alaska state champions 2-1 to start NW regional tournament
- Wyoming's congressional delegation, Sen. Mitch McConnell to attend Enzi's funeral
- Wyoming CarbonSAFE open house sets out objectives for project's third phase
- COVID contact prompts Boys & Girls Club to close
- County reaches settlement with mineral producer
- Campbell County at moderate COVID-19 transmission levels; state increasingly concerned with variant
- Active COVID cases see largest single-day increase since January
- Wyoming health officer urges masks indoors for most of state
Most Popular
Articles
- Son rescued by ‘brave,’ anonymous bystanders
- Gavin Randal Shubert
- Gigitt Kendra (Vance) Lawson
- Pastor hopes to honor Mike Enzi's memory in funeral message
- Larry Shippy
- Mike Enzi
- Juvenile drug court helps young woman through sobriety, motherhood
- Gillette remembers Mike Enzi as a leader, mentor and friend
- Health officer recommends mask use inside
- Wyoming's congressional delegation, Sen. Mitch McConnell to attend Enzi's funeral
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Magician, others react to threats, canceled show (10)
- Shelsted has no place in local politics (5)
- Judge rejects plea agreement, sends man to prison for sex crime (4)
- Library criticized for 'Rainbow Book Month' Facebook post (3)
- Magician cancels library programs due to safety concerns (3)
- Ashamed of his hometown (3)
- Please reconsider affiliation with UCHealth (3)
- Scott Clem's church vandalized Friday (3)
- Legacy lockdown extended until at least July 26 (3)
- Suspects arrested in shooting incidents over stolen guns (2)
- Still no masks in local schools despite CDC recommendations (2)
- Kudos for no masks at schools (2)
- Health officer recommends mask use inside (2)
- Mother and transgender child react to anti-trans protest at public library (2)
- City sales tax collection down 28% in past fiscal year (2)
- Cemetery can be place of celebration (2)
- Gun charge removed from charge; man pleads guilty to attempted burglary of Wyoming Downs (2)
- College Election Q&A: Weighing the need for an independent district in Campbell County (2)
- Drought will destabilize the West, forcing huge changes (1)
- Senator: Bipartisan infrastructure bill loses IRS provision (1)
- Noem to headline GOP event in early-voting South Carolina (1)
- Vaccine not required for CCH employees (1)
- Capitol rioter who breached Senate faces 1st felony sentence (1)
- Effort on at all levels to transform PRB into nation's Carbon Valley (1)
- Olympic opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke (1)
- She's ashamed of our community (1)
- Proposed ordinance change to stem expansion of subdivision (1)
- RN 'Nick' Jessen: College district board candidate (1)
- FROM WYOFILE: We’ve been here before: Wyoming nuclear project echoes of past (1)
- A call for leadership (1)
- Last suspect arrested in mid-July joyride that caused $40,000 in damage (1)
- Legacy locked down again, visitation could return Aug. 16 (1)
- Jacob Dalby: College district board candidate (1)
- Conservatives want to boot Cheney, Kinzinger from House GOP (1)
- Pelosi says 'deadly serious' Jan. 6 probe to go without GOP (1)
- Tired of hypocritical reactions (1)
- Protect your children, grandchildren (1)
- Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott (1)
- GOP's vaccine push comes with strong words, few actions (1)
- House votes to evacuate more Afghan allies as US war ends (1)
- Gillette Drama Guild's performance of 'Bright Star' has something for everyone (1)
- Democrats back Biden US lands pick assailed by Republicans (1)
- Greene, Jordan, Meadows to headline Wyoming GOP fundraiser (1)
- Be true to your beliefs (1)
- Support is unwavering for affiliation with UCHealth (1)
- Rancher found after pinned under ATV for nearly 2 days (1)
- AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don't want shots (1)
- Bear pulls woman out of her tent, kills her in Montana (1)
- It's mandatory even when it's wrong (1)
- We're better than this (1)
- Jury finds man not guilty on 6 counts of sexual exploitation of a child (1)
- Remembering retired police dog, Duke (1)
- Officials: Pandemic isn’t over (1)
- Wyoming coal production falls by 21% in 2020 (1)
- Scott Clem: College district board candidate (1)
- Enhanced penalty means up to 50 years for aggravated assault (1)
- Commissioners reject coroner nominees, candidate says vetting process ‘disgrace’ (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.