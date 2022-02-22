Beverly J. Ludwig Zebroski, 88, of Onida, South Dakota, was called home to our loving Father, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg, South Dakota, surrounded by her loving family members.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Onida Presbyterian Church, Onida, with Pastor Kathy Saxbury presiding. Burial will follow in the Onida Cemetery.
A prayer service begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the church with visitation one-hour prior.
Beverly Jean Ludwig Zebroski was born Oct. 27, 1933, in Pierre, South Dakota, to Corydon and Ava (Phillips) Ludwig. She was the first born of three daughters. Her sisters were Betty Lou Ludwig Barnes and Berneice Louise Ludwig Kiel.
At the time of her birth, Beverly’s family lived on the Ben Lister farm southeast of Onida. She attended her first three years of elementary school at the Blaine Country School. When her parents purchased the Robert’s farm northeast of Onida, Beverly boarded at the Blaine School with her teacher in order to finish her third year of school there.
While living at the current Corydon Ludwig Farm, Bev continued her education at the Onida School where she was honored as Ki-Yi Queen and graduated in 1951. Even at a young age, she became community minded as she was an active 4-H member.
On Aug. 1, 1951, Beverly married Phil Zebroski. The young couple lived on the Zebroski Family Hillside Ranch in western Sully County for one year. From there, they were moved to the Glen Hughes Ranch in western Sully County. Two years later, they moved to the Beckman Place east of Onida where they made a living milking cows.
In the spring of 1957, the family moved to the Clarence Ludwig Ranch (W.W. Warner Place) west of Onida on Okobojo Creek. While living there the family raised sheep, cattle and horses and farmed. In 1966 the family moved to the Cordyon Ludwig Farm northeast of Onida. In the late ‘60s, they established Phil’s Place on Main Street of Onida. In this era, the couple divorced.
As a single parent, Beverly raised her six children to be active in 4-H, church, and community affairs. She instilled a sense of duty, leadership, loyalty, and volunteerism in her children. These values continue on throughout generations. Bev willingly helped individuals in need, and mentored many young wayward souls, prompting several to call her “mom.” All were welcome in her home.
Beverly was a dedicated mother, ranch wife and business owner. Bev held jobs at the school, PV Lumber and Missouri Slope Feedlot. In December of 1978, she purchased Gary’s Packaged Liquors. As owner of Bev’s Liquors, Beverly received the South Dakota Retailer of the Year Award and served on the board of the South Dakota Beverage Dealers Association.
Bev had a beautiful, dimpled smile, and a “straighten up or you are in big trouble look” was known to all generations. Beverly had the knack to look classy no matter what hardship or farm chore she had just endured. Beverly encouraged lifelong learning and living life to the fullest. She never passed up an adventure from riding hot air balloons, climbing in a pontoon, checking out the crops in a side by side driven by a grandchild, riding the giant Ferris wheel in Vegas to climbing the trail to the top of the Multnomah Falls.
One of her proudest accomplishments was successfully managing the Corydon Ludwig Family Corporation since 1977. Beverly once stated, “The things I take the most pride in are my six children, my grandchildren and being able to keep the family farm intact. I am blessed.” The farm has been in the family for 80 years.
As a lifelong resident of Sully County, Beverly was a true pioneer of her community and a proud citizen of South Dakota. Beverly was a community visionary who founded several organizations namely, The Onida-Sully Buttes Alumni Association. Her life revolved around the Sully County Fair as she only missed attending two fairs in 88 years, both due to health issues. She was honored as fair board person of the year and exhibited every year even the years she did not attend.
Some of the organizations that benefited from her involvement were: Co-chairman of the Onida Centennial Celebration, a 4-H leader for 25 years, secretary for Central South Dakota 4-H Rodeo for ten years where she worked diligently to keep 4-H rodeo in South Dakota. Bev was honored as the Casey Tibbs Honorary Rodeo Secretary, president and secretary of the Onida Chamber of Commerce for five years, President of South Dakota Liquor Association, and director of the South Dakota Retailers Beverage Dealers Association.
She was honored as fair person of the year. She was elected on the Sully County Board of Commissioners in 2000 as the first woman in the county’s history. In, 2005, she was chosen as South Dakota Eminent Homemaker and her portrait hangs in the Agriculture Hall at SDSU campus. She has held the title of Sully County’s Fine Lady. Bev has been honored for more than 50 years of active involvement with Progress Extension Club, director for University Week for Women, and she was chairwoman of Sully County celebration for the South Dakota’s Centennial.
In 1983, Beverly was awarded the 4-H Meritorious Award. She was a member of the High Plains Arts Council and honored as Senior Citizen of the Month by Bank West. She represented her constituents on the Central South Dakota Enhancement District and the County Extension Advisory Board. Bev was president of the senior citizen board where she coordinated the senior citizen bus project. She served as a Meals on Wheels volunteer and officer.
Beverly was president of the Onida Cemetery Board, and member of Okobojo Club and Progress Extension Club. As an active member of the Presbyterian Church, she served as a deacon.
Beverly is survived by her six children: Tim “Zeke” (Carletta) Zebroski of Gillette, Wyoming, Tom Zebroski of Rozet, Wyoming, Tawana (Rod) Grueb and Tarina (Reid) Kopren of Bison, South Dakota, Teresa (Ken) Murdoch of Sheridan, Montana, and Ted Zebroski of Winnemucca, Nevada; twelve grandchildren: Shannon (Zebroski) Stewart of Gillette, Wyoming, Melvin (Robin) Zebroski, Sturgis, Angie (Chad) Fladland of Watford City, North Dakota, Derrik (Heather) Zebroski of Portland, Oregon, Nathan (Sara) Grueb of Dupree, South Dakota, Karla (Grueb) and Chris Kendrick of Pierre, Jonathan (Crystal Maxey) Zebroski of Iona, California, Austin Kopren and LaJeana Kopren of Lincoln, Nebraska, Wyatt Murdoch of Three Forks, Montana, and Ava Zebroski and Lennox Zebroski of Winnemucca, Nevada; nineteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Corydon and Ava Ludwig; sisters, Betty and Berneice; daughter-in-law, Terah Smith Zebroski; and special friend, Hank Johnson.
Bev has always been a huge supporter of the Sully County area and their committees. We ask that in lieu of flowers, you make a donation in honor of Bev’s life to any Sully County organizations of your choosing.
Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Bev’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net).
This paid obituary was provided by family.
