In firm belief of the Resurrection, Pamela Jo (Mason) Rajala, 64, of Grand Junction, Colorado, died peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Pamela was born Aug. 13, 1954, to Joseph T. and Esta Lee Mason in Price, Utah.
In August 1984, she married the love of her life, Arne G. Rajala.
She graduated from Carbon High School in 1972, and from the College of Eastern Utah in 1974.
She began work in 1974 at Zions Bank in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the bookkeeping department and was promoted to the investment department as a bank officer. She worked in that capacity until 1981.
She then joined Beaver Creek Coal Co. in Price, Utah, working in the accounting department.
In 1984, she began work in Gillette in the 6th Judicial District Court of Wyoming as administrative assistant to the District Court judges.
She received an award of appreciation from VFW Post 579 for her service as American Red Cross Chapter Fundraising Chairperson, 1994 to 2000.
In 2000, she joined Visionary Communications in Gillette as office manager. In 2005, she continued working for Visionary Communications as a contractor, providing customer support and billing services in Grand Junction until her retirement in 2017.
She was dearly loved by her family and many friends who appreciated her laughter, humor and wit.
Pamela is survived by her husband, Arne; parents, Joe and Esta Lee Mason; brother, Keven G. (Earlene) Mason; sister, Lori L. (Tad) Fausett; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her niece, Brianne (Mason) Simmons.
A memorial service begins at noon Friday in the sanctuary of Ascension St. Matthew’s Church, 522 Homestead Blvd., Price, Utah, 84501.
Attendees are invited to join the family for a lunch in the church parish hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies, 268 North River Road, Palisade, CO, 81526, or your local food bank.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.