Surrounded by family, Kathleen Marie Tyree Walker Marx, 92, went home to the Lord peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after almost three years in hospice care.
Private services will take place at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Kathleen will be laid to rest next to her two children at the cemetery located in Hill City, South Dakota.
Kathleen was born Dec. 21, 1927, in Gillette to Edward and Rita Tyree. Her pioneering/homesteading parents raised her along with their other two daughters, Arlene Tyree Saunders and Jeane Tyree West, on the family ranch 36 miles north of Gillette.
At a very early age of 6, Kathleen began helping with the work on the ranch, starting out herding sheep by herself and as she grew older, she learned how to rake and stack hay with a team of horses, along with fixing fence and doing other ranch chores.
Kathleen attended country school through the eighth grade. During her teen years, Kathleen boarded at Mrs. Swartz’s house in Gillette. During the school year, she worked at the local soda fountain at Edelman Drug.
When school was out for the summer, Kathleen returned to the family ranch to help with all the summer work, and then in the fall returned to Mrs. Swartz’s house to attend the next school year until her graduation from Gillette High School in 1945.
Kathleen continued with her education, earning a teaching certification from the state of Wyoming. Once she received her certification to teach, she taught at the Morel Country School located north of Gillette from 1944-45.
In 1946, Kathleen married Norbert Lee Cates. Their first four children were born in Gillette. The couple moved to Sturgis, South Dakota, for employment and this is where the remainder of their nine children were born.
After 12 years of marriage, this union ended in a divorce. Kathleen, as a single parent forged on and once again began extension classes at Spearfish Teacher’s College while working to support her nine children on her own.
She met and married Robert (Bob) Earl Walker of Custer, South Dakota, in 1961. Bob became the father, “dad,” to her nine children. Kathleen and Bob added one more child to the family in 1962, a daughter.
Bob had two children, a son and a daughter, from a prior marriage, so now there were 14 family members in the Cates/Walker combined household.
Bob worked as a U.S. postal clerk in Custer, a trade he learned while serving in the armed forces in Italy during World War II.
Kathleen loved family gatherings, gardening, reading and watching the news and stock market. She was sharp-witted and had a great curiosity about many things.
Toward the end of her life, Kathleen became convinced that humanity’s future depends on the colonization of Mars.
Kathleen is survived by eight of her children, Edward (Irmgard) Cates of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sharon (Michael) Rovella of Hill City, South Dakota/Montrose, Colorado, Terry Gregson of Sheridan, David (Stephanie) Cates of Weston, Florida, Sharyl Cates (Kevin Thorson) of Tucson, Arizona, Perry (Kathryn) Cates of Scottsdale, Arizona, Loretta (Blake) Patton of Montrose, Colorado, and Barbara (Sam) Gonzales of Thornton, Colorado; stepdaughter, Gloria Shippy of Gillette; two sisters, Arlene Saunders of Gillette and Jeane West of Buffalo; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Rita Tyree; spouses, Robert “Bob” E. Walker and James “Bob” R. Marx; stepson, Robert “Bobby” Walker Jr.; grandson, Luke Gregson; daughter, Rita Cates Burg; and son, Laurence “Larry” Cates.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given in honor of Kathleen Marx to Hope West of Western Colorado, Hospice Center in Montrose or Sharing Ministry Food Bank of Montrose or St. Mary Catholic Church of Montrose for maintaining the gardens.
